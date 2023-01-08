Newcomer Westbourne College joins top IB schools with first cohort

25% of students achieve 43 points or more

SYDNEY, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Westbourne College has shot straight to the upper echelons of Sydney’s best academic schools with its first graduating class.



Westbourne College Sydney is at the top of the league tables

With 25% of its students achieving 43 points or more in the IB Diploma (ATAR of over 99.3) and 19% achieving 44 points (ATAR 99.6), Westbourne ranks second only to Ravenswood on these measures based on data available at the time of writing.

A median score of 39 points (96.70 ATAR) places Westbourne equal 2nd on this measure, joining Redlands, Ravenswood and Kambala at the top of this ranking.

Launched in January 2021, Westbourne College Sydney offers a groundbreaking STEM-focused, IB-only, co-ed, future focused model, developed in the UK since 2007, which has seen it top the UK league tables since 2015.

Combining university links with real-world international experience – including access to world-leading business school INSEAD, group projects and exchange trips with UK peers – Westbourne is uniquely placed to deliver its mission: to prepare students for leadership roles, in STEM careers, on the global stage.

Founding Principal Ken Underhill:

“My congratulations to the Westbourne community for achieving such an excellent set of IB results. Their success is a ringing endorsement of their consistent efforts and testimony to the support of the staff and Westbourne model of academic excellence. To achieve these results in the first two years of our operation sets an excellent foundation for the College to build upon.”

Enquiries: Marie de Tito Mount, mariedetitomount@westbournecollege.com.au, 02 8088 0719

Westbourne College Sydney www.westbournecollege.com.au

Westbourne College Sydney provides the best preparation for global STEM careers, enabling students to become future leaders. A unique global support mechanism benefits Sydney’s most ambitious STEM-focused students.

Offering a small-class, highly supportive, gender-balanced environment alongside competitive fees – AUS$23,500 per AY (2022) – socio-economic scholarships are available to ensure a balanced intake reflecting Sydney’s make-up and diversity.

Westbourne International www.westbourne.international | www.westbourneschool.com

The world’s first truly global network of academically elite schools. Colleges are co-ed, STEM-focused and deliver the IB.

With an illustrious 127-year history of academic excellence, Westbourne has been at the top of the UK league tables over the past seven years. Now replicating its model globally, Westbourne aims to rank in the top 3 in each of its markets within two years of results – and achieve 6-continent coverage by 2025, with Singapore and the US well advanced.