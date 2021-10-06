Newest ‘Darna’ for TV set to roll in Nov

In the planning for four years now, ABS-CBN's ambitious and much-talked-about series adaptation of Mars Ravelo's “Darna” for TV is rolling in November – finally and for real.

Jane de Leon INSTAGRAM PHOTO/IMJANEDELEON

Despite the repeated changes on production dates, casting, and so forth since 2017, the original plan to tape the Jane de Leon-starrer in ABS-CBN's yet unused sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan is the one decision that has remained constant and will soon be fulfilled.

Moreover, the following developments have also been locked in place, signaling that Darna will indeed fly high across ABS-CBN's media platforms.

First off, it was announced this week that award-winning director Chito Rono has signed on to direct the series with Avel Supongco as the second director. “Darna: The TV Series” will also be a JRB Productions release for ABS-CBN.

It can be recalled that noted filmmakers Erik Matti and Jerrold Tarog were among the early choices for the project when it was still intended to be a movie adaptation.

De Leon, meanwhile, is the third choice for the iconic role after Angel Locsin and then Liza Soberano were announced for the part. Both actresses were forced to withdraw due to existing injuries. De Leon was among the hundreds of hopefuls who had to audition in the end.

Also confirmed to join the cast is Iza Calzado, who will portray Leonor Custodio or “the first Darna” from Planet Marte. She is the critical figure who will relinquish her superpowers to De Leon's Narda. Leonor is likewise the mother of Narda and her brother Ding, who also doubles as Darna's sidekick. Zaijan Jaranilla has been cast for the role.

Finally, Joshua Garcia has also confirmed he will essay a new character in the updated story as Police Officer Brian Samonte Robles.

ABS-CBN just held a cast reveal virtual event on Tuesday to sustain public anticipation until Darna's targeted premiere, which is yet to be announced.