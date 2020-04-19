“Newlyweds Mr. & Mrs Gutierrez is enjoying #TeamBahay mode this ECQ”

Richard Gutierrez has lived most of his life in front of the camera.

In his childhood, one of his most popular projects is that of a TV and print ad commercial for a popular milk brand. In those ads, he appeared with his twin brother Raymond and their father, actor Eddie Gutierrez. The commercials showed happy, bonding moments between a father and his sons.

Years later, Richard’s time to be a father has come, also to two sons, with his partner of six years, Sarah Lahbati . And life has never been better for the now-36-year-old actor.

Photo from Instagram (sarahlahbati)

Now that the enhanced quarantine is implemented, the couple is taking this time as an opportunity to bond more with their kids. The Gutierrez family also tries to help now that the country is currently facing a crisis . Richard took on Instagram to invite people to join him in helping those who are in need. He writes:

“Inspired by our friends who have been helping, we have decided to do our part and help out from our home together with our families and friends to raise funds to provide urgent medical necessities as well as food and important goods for all COVID19 frontliners (health workers, military and police checkpoints) as well as PUV drivers; tricycle, jeepney, bus and taxi drivers.”