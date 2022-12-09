News Direct Reaffirms Its Commitment to Accepting Payment in CryptocurrencymQJSt8U0.png

Norwalk, CT – News Direct – 9 December 2022 – Despite the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency world, News Direct today announced its intention to continue accepting payment in bitcoin via its partnership with BitPay.

BitPay supports Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), ApeCoin (APE), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Euro Coin (EUROC) and 5 USD-pegged stablecoins (GUSD, USDC, USDP, DAI, and BUSD).

News Direct announced that it began accepting remuneration in crypto back in March of this year, and it has proven popular among many of its customers, the majority of which that pay in this manner are businesses engaged in the blockchain and crypto ecosystems.

News Direct Founder and CEO stated “Our continuing commitment to accepting payment in the various, stable cryptocurrencies that are offered through BitPay is simply a matter of providing the best and most seamless user experience to our customers. Our entire platform is about using technology to make workflow more efficient, secure and expeditious and this is just one example of that philosophy”.

Contact Details



News Direct Media Relations



+1 888-797-2735



[email protected]

Company Website



http://www.newsdirect.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.