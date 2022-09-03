News5 Apologized to Vice Ganda over Fake ‘Iringan’ Report

News5 Apologized to Vice Ganda Over Fake ‘Iringan’ with Marian Rivera Report

TV5 networks’ News5 apologized to comedian Vice Ganda after slammed due to their fake ‘iringan’ report against him and Marian Rivera.

After the comedian attacked News5 on Twitter for their story on their claimed altercation with the Kapuso star, News5 made a formal apologies. When the comedian allegedly “oppressed” the actress’ grammar on September 1, News5 claimed that there was a problem.

Vice, however, refuted it and criticized the report. Gretchen Ho, a reporter at News5, also expressed regret to the comic for the false report. MJ Marfori also shared her perspective on the aforementioned news.

Following Vice’s complaint, “Frontline Sa Umaga” promptly published an erratum to clarify that the information on Vice and Marian’s dispute was false.

“We issued an erratum this morning on #FrontlineSaUmago for yesterday’s erroneous news report. Rest assured, we are reviewing internal processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said News5 reporter Gretchen Ho.

Vice praised News5 for issuing a prompt apology. Regarding the aforementioned News5 story, Marian has not yet released a statement.

READ ALSO: Vice Ganda Slams News5 Over Fake Issue with Marian Rivera

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.