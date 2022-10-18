Newtown’s First 4am Bar License In Over 100 Years Has Been Granted

Sydney’s Odd Culture Group – the hospitality collective behind the likes of The Duke Of Enmore, Odd Culture Newtown and more – have been granted a touchstone bar license.

Announced today, OCG have revealed that the City of Sydney Council has given them a seven day, 4am bar license. This move allows them to move forward with plans to open a new basement venue. It marks the first time in over 100 years that a license of this kind has been granted in Newtown, and could mark a shift for nightlife culture in Sydney.

With the approval of this license, OCG are hoping to help reinvigorate Sydney’s 24 hour economy, as the city continues to work its way back to being a lucrative nightlife destination.

CEO of the Odd Culture Group, James Thorpe, has claimed this license as “a huge win in our efforts to diversify Sydney’s late night entertaining offering”.

“We want this venue to be a milestone in our city’s way to becoming a true 24 hour cultural destinatoin, a place where you can come seven days a week at all hours and experience something special,” he has said.

The basement venue will have its home on King Street in Newtown, and will launch early 2023. It will be situated not far down from Odd Culture Newtown – a venue that received an extended 2am license in 2021.

This new venue promises a seven day a week entertainment roster, to be curated by Group Operations Manager, Sabrina Medcalf.

“The later, the better in my eyes,” she has said. “I’ve been amongst live music venues and late licenses for most of my career and it’s the most exciting, culture-building environment around.”

“4am license is the forbidden fruit of all licenses and we can’t wait to share some unadulterated music bills to the public.”

