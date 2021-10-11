NexClipper Launches Beta Version of Observability Service, Establishes US Entity

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — NexClipper announces the launch of the beta version of its observability SaaS tool and the establishment of its US entity based in El Segundo, California.

NexClipper SaaS is a managed Prometheus service, providing observability for Kubernetes and hybrid environments. The tool enables the migration and management of cloud-native architectures at scale. Features include guided dashboards, a curated exporter service, alert-based incident management, as well as automated provisioning and scheduling.

The service functions as a dock for the extended Prometheus ecosystem and is built on proven open-source technology, such as Grafana, Loki, TimescaleDB, and NexClipper’s own OSS projects, including ExporterHub and Klevr.

The beta service of NexClipper will be available until the introduction of the official SaaS tool with all-in pricing and a pay-per-node model that is free from vendor lock-in and allows customers to use their own storage option. One all-in price will provide predictability and clarity for users regarding their monthly cost.

NexClipper has now established a US entity located in El Segundo, California. Jerry Lee, Managing Director Global Business at NexClipper, says: "We are excited to open our office on the US West Coast, which will allow us to directly cater to the needs of our global customers. We are launching our open beta service in time for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Los Angeles 2021 and look forward to the valuable feedback of our users."

NexClipper beta is now available at www.nexclipper.io and the company is currently hosting booth SU13 at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2021, taking place October 11 to 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

About NexClipper

NexClipper B2B infrastructure software supports customers on their cloud-native journey with managed DevOps services. As an established expert in open source technology, the company offers solutions for optimized and user-friendly management of cloud-native infrastructure, such as managed Prometheus for Kubernetes and any other environment.

Founded in Seoul with a global office in Los Angeles, NexClipper provides its flagship global SaaS solutions and open source tools to customers worldwide.

Related Links :

http://www.nexclipper.io