Nexon Joins Oasys Blockchain As a Validatorimage-1.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 March 2023 – Oasys, a gaming-optimised blockchain, today announces that renowned global video game giant, Nexon, has officially joined as the latest node validator in the blockchain’s network.

Nexon is one of the largest gaming companies in the world and is best known as the publisher behind the MapleStory and Dungeon Fighter gaming franchises. Today, Nexon continues to be a gaming industry leader with more than 80 live games operated across both mobile and PCs in over 190 countries.

Alongside Japanese telecommunications and technology conglomerates KDDI and SoftBank, Nexon becomes the third of four new validators to be unveiled as Oasys validators this year, and will pledge its support towards stabilising and growing the Oasys ecosystem. The extensive institutional backing behind Oasys will enhance its appeal further with more mainstream businesses that are seeking to adopt blockchain technologies, raising the credibility of blockchain technologies as gaming-oriented and safe for the mass adoption of Web3 games.

Sunyoung Hwang, Production Director, MapleStory Universe, said: “As an industry leader that has always been at the forefront of exploring new and sophisticated mediums for gaming, we felt that partnering with the Oasys blockchain, which also puts gaming first, was a logical choice. We look forward to seeing more exciting things from our partner and to collaborating further with all like-minded partners that are aligned in our mission to provide fun and progressive gaming experiences to players.”

Daiki Moriyama, Director, Oasys, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Nexon to the Oasys ecosystem, not least because they have a long track record in creating some of the most beloved games that many players globally will recognise. Nexon, alongside our other validators announced this year, will provide extensive institutional support that will only further our mission to bring blockchain gaming to the masses”.

Since its conceptualization over a year ago, Oasys has gone on to make significant breakthroughs on its path towards achieving full decentralisation, with its native OAS token now approved for listing in both South Korea and Japan. Oasys is continuing to progress with further developments that will soon allow more entities to participate with minimal requirements and contribute towards the further diversification of nodes.

