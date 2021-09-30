Next PH president shouldn’t be ‘defeatist’ in West PH Sea row

Dr. Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute of Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea. Photo from LAW-UPD website

THE next president of the Republic should not have a “defeatist” attitude toward the territorial dispute with China in the West Philippine Sea, political scientists said on Thursday.

Dr. Renato de Castro, Stratbase ADR Institute trustee, and Dr. Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute of Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea shared this view during a webinar hosted by Stratbase on the 70 years of Mutual Defense Treaty between Manila and Washington.

They gave the remark when asked about their thoughts on the effects of the outcome of the 2022 national elections on the country’s relationship with China in the context of the security alliance between the US and the Philippines.

“We must avoid a defeatist candidate. Somebody who would say China is too powerful. China is too big. There is no point in challenging China. We have heard that in the last six years. We cannot afford another,” de Castro said on Thursday.

He did not mention anyone but President Rodrigo Duterte repeatedly said that the Philippines has no capability to confront China’s bullying tactics and incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

He continued, “So, we need a presidential leader who, of course, is very much aware of our interests. And our interests of course are our maritime domain.”

“I think Jay will agree with me that we have to protect the maritime domain because this is where the threat would come from. Not in terms of drugs, not in the terms of the communist party, not in terms of communism,” de Castro said.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“So we should anchor our foreign policy again as something that is familiar to us before 2016,” the Stratbase program convenor added.

Batongbacal with de Castro. “I think we should emphasize that [the] current over-accommodating China policy of the Philippines which was undertaken in the past five years is not sustainable.”

“When the next government formulates its foreign policy on this it should be based on a clear vision of the future taking into account all of these differences in opinion,” he said.

“Certainly not this defeatist, you know, we-are-powerless line the administration has taken the past few years which they now try to erase by demonstrating a lot of activities in the West Philippine Sea,” Batongbacal said.

Former Foreign Affairs secretary Albert del Rosario said the commitments of the US and the Philippines to the MDT can “be made ironclad if they are anchored on their respective national interests.”

He said it is critical that there be “a convergence of interests, will and purpose between the US and the Philippines to make the MDT effective and credible against a third party aggressor.”

“Moreover, it is important that the parties are able to clearly convey the message of enforcing the MDT to an aggressor like China. Through this, a conflict hopefully becomes preventable through credible deterrence,” del Rosario said.

“Thus, we are of the view that the MDT can be made relevant in the South China Sea without need of formal re-negotiation as to its text,” added the Stratbase ADR chairman.

Batongbacal noted that the Filipino people are against the Duterte administration’s defeatist stance toward China. “All the opinion polls have underscored the fact that they would rather have the President take a different direction on it.”

“And clearly the opinion polls are in favor of strengthening the alliances in order to protect us from the problem that this poses,” Batongbacal said.