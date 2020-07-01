Next Story Group Launches Safe With Us

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — International hospitality group Next Story Group has launched a new hygiene and safety programme – Safe With Us – as part of an organisation-wide response to the new demands of the operating landscape. It is a comprehensive programme that encompasses enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols and food safety practices, and it shapes the way the Group’s hotels and Kafnu properties deliver experiences and engage their guests.

Incorporating the recommendations of international and local public health authorities, the Safe With Us programme adheres to industry best practices and is aligned with the stringent standards of recognised accreditation programmes. The programme articulates and operationalises enhanced and expanded protocols that span every facet of operations at all Next Story Group properties.

“We appreciate the concerns of travellers in the new reality of the post-coronavirus pandemic. As a responsible business, we are taking our commitment one step further in ensuring the safety and well-being of our guests, employees and partners. Safe With Us redefines hygiene and cleanliness standards across our properties and is tailored to the new normal,” said Darren Edmonstone, Chief Executive Officer, Next Hotels & Resorts. “Safe With Us enables our teams to stay safe and welcome guests with confidence as markets reopen. At the same time, guests can be assured of having peace of mind when they stay at our hotels.”

Under the four areas of the Safe with Us programme – Cleanliness & Hygiene, Food Safety, Guest Interactions, Staff Safety & Training – guests of Next Story Group properties can expect:

Strengthened and expanded cleanliness and hygiene protocols such as increased cleaning frequency and rigour of disinfection of guest rooms, facilities and public spaces

such as increased cleaning frequency and rigour of disinfection of guest rooms, facilities and public spaces Reconfigured seating, spacing and service flow which support social distancing

which support social distancing Contactless and low-touch options that leverage digital technology to reduce physical contact and eliminate paper-based items

that leverage digital technology to reduce physical contact and eliminate paper-based items Enhanced Food and Beverage practices and social distancing-friendly services such 24-hour in-room dining options served in single-use environmentally-friendly packaging, 24-hour Grab & Go style outlets and table service instead of a self-service buffet

practices and social distancing-friendly services such 24-hour in-room dining options served in single-use environmentally-friendly packaging, 24-hour Grab & Go style outlets and table service instead of a self-service buffet H and sanitisers and clear signage in public spaces advising guests on social distancing protocols

advising guests on social distancing protocols Strict adherence to regulations relating to temperature checks, travel declarations and contact-tracing as mandated by the relevant authorities in markets

as mandated by the relevant authorities in markets Well trained staff in enhanced safety protocols to ensure safe stays for guests

As the global coronavirus situation continues to evolve, Next Story Group will continue to review and refine the Safe With Us programme to stay one step ahead. Visit www.nextstory.com for more details on Safe With Us.

