“‘Next time spread love, huwag puro hate’: Pokwang calmly responds to a basher who ridiculed her online”

This is the message of Pokwang to a netizen who ridiculed her.

Pokwang calmly responded to a rude netizen who ridiculed her on social media.

Pokwang shared a photo of herself and her partner Lee O’Brian on Instagram, which was taken at last year’s ABS-CBN Ball, when the netizen said nasty comments about her.

The netizen commented, “Ang pangit..huhuhu i dont like this actress very OA.. Siya. papansin pa hhahah (sic).”

Pokwang calmly responded, “Next time spread love ‘nak wag puro hate kasi masyado na maraming pinagdaraanan ang mundo, magdasal na lang tayo kesa mag hasik ng galit.”

Pokwang’s followers were quick to commend the comedienne on how she handled the basher.

“Mas lalo ka gumanda mamang how you handle bashers like this.. God bless you more,” one netizen said.

“I love you! Good things happen to good people like you, kaya ang blessings ni Lord di ntatapos… Goodluck to you and to Lee. Stay safe and healthy!” another netizen said.