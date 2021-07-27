Nexteer Releases 2020 Sustainability Report, Demonstrates Advancement of Company’s ESG Journey

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Nexteer Automotive, a leader in intuitive motion control, released its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) / Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s sustainability achievements in 2020. As outlined in the report, in addition to product and technology expertise, Nexteer continues to demonstrate industry leadership as a business partner and employer of choice through its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

"Nexteer’s 2020 Sustainability Report highlights how, through unprecedented times, Nexteer’s global team has adapted quickly by strengthening our focus on employee health and safety and acting with a deeper sense of corporate social responsibility – while also learning new ways to operate and move the business forward," said Tao Liu, President, Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee (SSC), Nexteer Automotive. "We continue to identify opportunities to leverage sustainability as a Nexteer differentiator – such as by aligning our innovation and technology with industry megatrends like electrification and by maintaining our commitment to conduct our business ethically and with transparency."

Highlights from Nexteer’s 2020 Sustainability Report include:

Recognition on Newsweek ‘s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for a second consecutive year

‘s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for a second consecutive year Received silver medal from EcoVadis in recognition of sustainability rating

Received several best employer awards and Great Place to Work certifications across multiple regions

First report to reference the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and second report to include the Company’s contribution to achieving United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)

Contributed 7,000 hours of employee community service

Established the SSC, chaired by President and Global COO of the Company, as an integral part of three–tiered sustainability governance structure

Created the Respect, Inclusion, Support, Equity (RISE) program to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the Company

Formalized a global cross-functional Climate Change Task Force (CCTF) to coordinate enterprise-level efforts to assess climate change related impacts and actions

In 2020, Nexteer also continued to focus on enhancements to the Company’s Environmental Management systems with a 93% ISO 14001 certification rate achieved, while continuing to explore opportunities to help manage the Company’s environmental footprint by implementing energy-saving, greenhouse gas (GHG) emission avoidance and water-saving projects.

As highlighted in the Company’s report, Nexteer’s five key focus areas – Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Environmental, Health & Safety; Value Creation and Community – serve as a framework to enable Nexteer in integrating a sustainability mindset into the Company’s global business strategies and culture.

"Moving along our journey to advance Nexteer’s ESG efforts, we value sustainability as an imperative megatrend and continue to explore alignment opportunities to the Company’s comprehensive Strategy for Profitable Growth," said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Board Director and SSC Member, Nexteer Automotive.

Nexteer publishes an annual ESG / Sustainability Report in accordance with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting Guide, as set out in Appendix 27 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Click here to view the full Nexteer Automotive 2020 Sustainability Report.

About Nexteer

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

Link to Nexteer Media Center

Related Links :