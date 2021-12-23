Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Encourages COVID-19 Vaccination Amongst Elderly Citizens

200 Lucky Draw Winners Received Elderly Prize

Over 50,000 Gift Packs Being Donated to Vaccinated Elderly

HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited (‘NTFCF’), the philanthropic arm of Sino Group (the ‘Group’), encourages COVID-19 vaccination among elderly citizens in Hong Kong. In the run up to the festive season, NTFCF is pleased to share the happiness with 200 winners of the Elderly Prize under the Lucky Draw who are vaccinated Hong Kong residents aged 70 or above, and present the prize with a value of HK$10,000 to each of them. In addition, NTFCF is supporting ‘Hong Kong Community Anti-Coronavirus Link’ by sponsoring over 50,000 gift packs for elderly residents who have been vaccinated in public hospitals or COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Stations, as well as offering Health Talks and consultation sessions that provide greater understanding for COVID-19 amongst the elderly community.



Professor Sophia Chan, JP, Secretary for Food and Health, and Mr Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited, congratulate the elderly winners of the Lucky Draw.



Professor Sophia Chan, JP, Secretary for Food and Health (Left), and Daryl Ng, Director of Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Limited (Right), thanked the winners for their participation in the Government’s vaccination programme, and the Lucky Draw initiative.



Professor Sophia Chan, JP, Secretary for Food and Health (Left), encourages all, especially older members of the community, to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and others.



The winners received their pre-paid cards with a value of HK$10,000 each at a prize presentation ceremony.



Mr Lam, an 84-year-old winner, spent his childhood in Singapore, and many members of his family, including brother and sister who are in their nineties, still live there. He shared, ‘I got the vaccine in hope it would increase the chance of me being able to visit Singapore, and when I do go, I would like to plan a large gathering, bringing all my friends and family that I’ve not seen in over two years together.’



Mrs Ng, an 82-year-old winner, looks forward to traveling again to Mainland China and visiting grandchildren who live overseas, when it is safe to do so. She said, ‘I miss my grandchildren dearly. I would like to visit them soon, and hope that if more people become vaccinated, then travel will become easier and safer for all.’

In attendance at the Lucky Draw prize presentation ceremony held recently, Professor Sophia Chan, JP, Secretary for Food and Health congratulated all winners and thanked them for protecting themselves as well as the wider community through getting vaccinated. ‘Although the pandemic situation in Hong Kong is stable, the new Omicron variant is a threat to us. People must get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and others. Elderly people are more likely to encounter complications and death after becoming infected with COVID-19, it is therefore important for our seniors to receive the vaccination as soon as possible, and further enhance protection through getting a third jab,’ she said.

Mr Daryl Ng, Director of NTFCF says, ‘I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Government for their tremendous efforts in effectively keeping the epidemic under control in Hong Kong, with peoples’ livelihoods continuing to improve, and the economy recovering. With the higher vaccination rate in Hong Kong, it will foster favourable conditions for resuming quarantine-free travel in future. However, the vaccination rate among elderly citizens is relatively low, and it is very important to encourage more elderly to be vaccinated. My two grandmothers are aged 92 and 101, and they have got vaccinated and resumed a normal and happy social life. To protect themselves and loved ones, I encourage all elderly citizens to become vaccinated as soon as possible, after seeking medical advice.’

200 prizes for vaccinated residents aged 70 or above, with the oldest being a 98-year-old

The winners of the 200 prizes of pre-paid cards, with a value of HK$10,000 each, all being vaccinated Hong Kong residents aged 70 or above, were randomly drawn on 7 December 2021 by a specialist computer system designed by an external service provider, Ernst & Young Advisory Services Ltd.

Among the 200 winners, around 20% are 80 years old or above, with the oldest winner being 98 years old. Winners attending the prize ceremony shared that personal protection is a key reason for becoming vaccinated, and expressed desire to be healthy enough to socialise and spend time with friends and loved ones, without putting them at risk. Others shared that they received the vaccination in hope that it would facilitate them to travel to Mainland China or overseas in coming months, so they can reunite with their families and to explore new places.

The Trade Promotion Competition Licence Numbers are 54977-9.