NGCP gives supermarket GCs worth P5M

THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) gave P5 million worth of supermarket gift certificates (GCs) to Project Ugnayan, a multisector coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) poverty relief initiative. In a statement on Thursday, the grid operator said 10,000 of these certificates were turned over to the project, which is an initiative of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation and top business groups, companies and institutions. The “NGCP made a pledge to continue finding opportunities beyond our previous aids to help combat the effects of Covid-19 in our country, and we are staying true to that promise. This contribution to Project Ugnayan will hopefully sustain more families severely affected during this period,” it added. The GCs will be given to 1.5 million economically displaced families in Metro Manila. Project Ugnayan is set to end by April 30.