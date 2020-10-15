Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic and NTUC LearningHub Announce Collaboration to Expand Singapore’s Healthcare Competencies Through SGUnited Skills ProgrammeHC-Academy_PostGraphics_1200[1].jpg

About Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Ngee Ann Polytechnic started in 1963 and is today one of Singapore’s

leading institutions of higher learning with over 14,000 enrolled students in

over 30 disciplines. It seeks to develop students with a passion for learning,

values for life, and competencies to thrive in a global workplace.

http://www.np.edu.sg

About

Republic Polytechnic

The first

educational institution in Singapore to leverage the Problem-based Learning

approach for all its diploma programmes, Republic Polytechnic (RP) has seven

schools and one academic centre offering 37 full-time diplomas in Applied

Science, Engineering, Management and Communication, Hospitality, Infocomm,

Sports, Health & Leisure, and Technology for the Arts.

RP is

committed to nurturing professionals with strong problem-solving capabilities

through an innovative and entrepreneurial learning environment, based on a

holistic and industry-relevant curriculum. RP’s Academy For Continuing

Education also offers a comprehensive suite of lifelong learning programmes to

provide adult learners with skills upgrading opportunities.

For more

information, visit http://www.rp.edu.sg

About Healthcare

Academy

Healthcare

Academy is a collaboration among Healthcare Services Employees’ Union (HSEU),

Employability and Employment Institute (e2i) and NTUC LearningHub (LHUB).

Healthcare Academy endeavours to:

Support

continuous learning for healthcare workers, especially those affected by

industry restructuring, job re-design and technological disruptions

employment opportunities for displaced workers from other sectors to work in

the healthcare sector through robust job matching process

healthcare workers with relevant adaptive skills, technology skills and

technical skills, to be future ready for business transformation

Healthcare

Academy was birth forth in August 2018 when we envisage the need for healthcare

workers to be more agile and adaptive to the changes brought on by

technological disruption and demographic changes. We started our journey by

addressing one very fundamental change element which is the mind, helping

workers to move from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset. We developed our

first programme to help workers develop a positive mindset for the workplace.

Since then, we have learned and grew, and more products and solutions have been

added to our offerings.

About NTUC

LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing

Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the

lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we

have been working employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions

in areas such as Cybersecurity, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability

& Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security,

Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 21,000

organisations and achieved over 2.5 million training places across more than

500 courses with a pool of over 400 certified trainers. As a Total Learning

Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and offer a

wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to

improve our training quality and delivery. In 2020, we have accelerated our

foray into online learning with our Virtual Live Classes and, through working

with best-in-class partners such as IBM, DuPont Sustainable Solutions and GO1,

asynchronous online courses.

For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.