Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic and NTUC LearningHub Announce Collaboration to Expand Singapore’s Healthcare Competencies Through SGUnited Skills ProgrammeHC-Academy_PostGraphics_1200[1].jpg

About Ngee Ann Polytechnic
Ngee Ann Polytechnic started in 1963 and is today one of Singapore’s
leading institutions of higher learning with over 14,000 enrolled students in
over 30 disciplines. It seeks to develop students with a passion for learning,
values for life, and competencies to thrive in a global workplace.
About
Republic Polytechnic
The first
educational institution in Singapore to leverage the Problem-based Learning
approach for all its diploma programmes, Republic Polytechnic (RP) has seven
schools and one academic centre offering 37 full-time diplomas in Applied
Science, Engineering, Management and Communication, Hospitality, Infocomm,
Sports, Health & Leisure, and Technology for the Arts.
RP is
committed to nurturing professionals with strong problem-solving capabilities
through an innovative and entrepreneurial learning environment, based on a
holistic and industry-relevant curriculum. RP’s Academy For Continuing
Education also offers a comprehensive suite of lifelong learning programmes to
provide adult learners with skills upgrading opportunities.
For more
information, visit http://www.rp.edu.sg
About Healthcare
Academy
Healthcare
Academy is a collaboration among Healthcare Services Employees’ Union (HSEU),
Employability and Employment Institute (e2i) and NTUC LearningHub (LHUB).
Healthcare Academy endeavours to:
- Support
continuous learning for healthcare workers, especially those affected by
industry restructuring, job re-design and technological disruptions
- Provide
employment opportunities for displaced workers from other sectors to work in
the healthcare sector through robust job matching process
- Equip
healthcare workers with relevant adaptive skills, technology skills and
technical skills, to be future ready for business transformation
Healthcare
Academy was birth forth in August 2018 when we envisage the need for healthcare
workers to be more agile and adaptive to the changes brought on by
technological disruption and demographic changes. We started our journey by
addressing one very fundamental change element which is the mind, helping
workers to move from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset. We developed our
first programme to help workers develop a positive mindset for the workplace.
Since then, we have learned and grew, and more products and solutions have been
added to our offerings.
About NTUC
LearningHub
NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing
Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the
lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we
have been working employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions
in areas such as Cybersecurity, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability
& Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security,
Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.
To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 21,000
organisations and achieved over 2.5 million training places across more than
500 courses with a pool of over 400 certified trainers. As a Total Learning
Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and offer a
wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to
improve our training quality and delivery. In 2020, we have accelerated our
foray into online learning with our Virtual Live Classes and, through working
with best-in-class partners such as IBM, DuPont Sustainable Solutions and GO1,
asynchronous online courses.
For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com.