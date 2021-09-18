NHL Joins Hands with Techking: Unmanned Mining Vehicles Equipped with TIKS

BAOTOU, China, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, China’s prestigious mining vehicle manufacturer Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd. (NHL) purchased and applied more than 40 sets of Techking Tire Intelligent Control System (TIKS) for one large steelmaker’s intelligent mines. This was the third time that NHL purchased the TIKS further to the initial test and installation of the system in April 2020, showing that TIKS has won wide recognition among manufacturers and mine users.

Back in March 2020, the said steelmaker planned to procure one batch of autonomous mining vehicles from NHL and requested the tires should have TPMS. Given the partnership with Techking was successful, the mining project leader consulted Techking for TPMS solutions. Following a series of communication, NHL decided to engage Techking with rendering TIKS for four autonomous mining vehicles of this mine since April, as shared by TIKS project manager Jimmy Shao.

Techking then transferred TIKS engineers to the mine site and conducted multiple custom-made TIKS installations for unmanned mining vehicles by accommodating mine working conditions, vehicle intelligence system, and other factors. Moreover, on-site training was organized for mining vehicle maintenance engineers to ensure system integration and safe operation.

Feedback from the mine site shows that to date, TIKS keeps stable operation and perfectly meets the usage requirements. Since the installation testing, TIKS has been cooperating with vehicle intelligence systems to automatically collect and calculate tire working data, including temperature, pressure, uptime, working speed, and so on. The system enables monitoring of the full tire lifecycle with the support of network, intelligence, and digitalization. So when tire data is abnormal, the system will offer real-time alarm to drivers and the production coordination center and support fleets to resolve specific issues promptly.

Impressed by the outstanding performance of TIKS, NHL has purchased the system twice, with a total of more than 100 sets, since this April. Techking will continue focusing on customer-oriented products, acclimating the trend of tire intelligence, and providing custom-made TIKS solutions for users and clients like NHL, to achieve intelligence mining in the future.

TIKS is a proprietary tire intelligent control system designed by Techking. Through the identification of operating conditions of different equipment, the tires are networked and digitally intelligently managed to provide users with efficient solutions for mine management and reduce operating costs. Click https://www.techking.com/html/PRODUCT_SOLUTION/TIKS/index.html for more details.