Niall Horan Has Announced A Livestream Concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Niall Horan has announced a one-off livestream show at Royal Albert Hall in London next month. The multi-camera performance, which will feature Horan along with his full band performing songs from across Horan’s two albums Flicker and Heartbreak Weather, will be streamed in Australia on Sunday, 8th November at 8pm AEDT.

The ticketed virtual event is raising money for Horan’s touring crew – currently unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic – along with the #WeNeedCrew relief fund, an initiative designed to provide support to music industry workers over the course of the pandemic. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 16th October from 7pm AEDT.

“I know that live events are something we all miss, and until we are able to return I want to highlight the incredible people who work in touring that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected,” commented Horan in a statement.

“I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families. I ask all my fans to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.”

