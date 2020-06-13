Nic Jorge, founder of Milo basketball clinic, passes away

NIC Jorge, founder of Milo Best basketball scientific school, died in his sleep at his home in Quezon City early Saturday morning. He was 78.

Jorge’s wife Marilyn, in a phone patch with The Manila Times, said her husband, the former Basketball Association of the Philippines (now the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) secretary-general, will be cremated at St. Peter’s Chapel in Quezon City on Sunday.

Jorge started his coaching career for the University of the Philippines when he was 21-year-old. He also coached the Philippine team in the 1978 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup in Manila and the Manhattan Shirtmakers in the Philippine Basketball Association in 1983.

Jorge will be remembered as the founder of the country’s biggest ever basketball clinic in 1979 that produced a generation of basketball superstars like Jerry Codinera, Jun Limpot, Rey Evangelista, Joseph Yeo, Larry Fonacier and Kiefer Ravena, among others.