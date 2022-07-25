Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Announce Complete Australian Carnage Tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced a complete series of Australian tour dates for 2022. The pair previously announced two Victorian shows at Hanging Rock for November.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will play a total of 15 shows around the country in the final two months of the year. The tour concludes with back-to-back performances at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, 16th and Saturday, 17th December.

Cave and Ellis will begin at the Festival Theatre in Adelaide on Tuesday, 22nd November. They’ll proceed to take their Carnage tour to Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Tamworth, and Newcastle, before wrapping up with the two dates at the Opera House. The tour comprises Cave and Ellis’ first Australian dates since they played in Melbourne and Sydney in 2019.

“I can’t begin to tell you how happy Warren and I are to be finally returning to Australia to perform,” Cave said in a statement.

“The wait has been way too long. See you all soon for the Carnage experience!”

Tickets to Cave and Ellis’ performances at Hanging Rock have already sold out, but tickets to the newly-announced dates go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, 29th July via the Nick Cave website.

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Australian Carnage Tour

Tuesday, 22nd November – Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, 23rd November – Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 25th November – Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges, VIC (Sold Out)

Saturday, 26th November – Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges, VIC (Sold Out)

Monday, 28th November – Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Tuesday, 29th November – Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Friday, 2nd December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, 5th December – Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

Tuesday, 6th December – Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

Friday, 9th December – BCEC Great Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 10th December – GCEC, Gold Coast, QLD

Monday, 12th December – TRECC, Tamworth, NSW

Wednesday, 14th December – Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, 16th December – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 17th December – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale Friday 29 July at 10am local time

