Nick Jonas Gifted Priyanka Chopra a “Batmobile” For Christmas: “My Husband Knows Me So Well”
Links”>Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are known for giving each other extravagant gifts, but the 27-year-old singer’s latest gesture might just take the cake. After the 37-year-old actress gave Nick an adorable puppy for their anniversary, Nick surprised Priyanka with a snowmobile for Christmas. To make things even more special, he even arranged for Santa Claus to personally deliver it to her.
“Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah!” Priyanka wrote on Instagram. “My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!” Nick also posted snaps from the special moment on his account, writing, “Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas.” Aw!
This year, Nick and Priyanka got into the holiday spirit by spending quality time with their families and decorating Christmas cookies. The holiday also marked the couple’s second Christmas together since they tied the knot last year.