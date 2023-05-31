Nick Mulvey Announces 2023 Australian Tour

UK singer-songwriter Nick Mulvey has announced he will return to Australia in September of this year for a trio of headline shows along the east coast, in support of his 2022 album New Mythology.

The tour will kick off with a show at the Zoo in Brisbane on Wednesday, 20th September. Mulvey will play the Factory Theatre in Sydney the following evening, before wrapping up the run at the Croxton in Melbourne on Friday, 22nd September. Tickets are on sale this Friday, 2nd June, with.a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off tomorrow.

Nick Mulvey – ‘Star Nation’

It’s been a little while between visits from Mulvey. He last performed in Australia in 2014 as part of that year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup, along with a few shows supporting fellow English singer-songwriter Ben Howard. “[Mulvey] treated the appreciative audience to a completely acoustic set of his best material, expertly looping sections of music to create a marvellously full sound,” Music Feeds said of Mulvey’s set during the Melbourne date, at the Palais Theatre.

In the time since, he’s released two albums – 2017’s Wake Up Now and New Mythology, which was released in June last year after being previewed with single ‘Star Nation’. “For me this album is about showing up and not running away. From myself, from these times, from taking responsibility,” Mulvey said of his latest album when announcing it last year.

“t’s about recognising privilege, it’s about being real. [The album] is about grounding: this planet, my life – and it’s about bringing the spiritual ideas down to earth, properly applying them.”

Nick Mulvey 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday, 20th September – The Zoo, Brisbane

Thursday, 21st September – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 22nd September – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets on sale Friday, 2nd June

