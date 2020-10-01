Nick Murphy Is Going By Chet Faker Again & Just Dropped New Single ‘Low’

Nick Murphy has revived his long dormant yet highly successful Chet Faker project, and has marked its return with new single ‘Low’.

Murphy hasn’t released music under the Chet Faker moniker since 2015’s collaborative EP with Marcus Marr, Work, which spawned the hit ‘The Trouble With Us’.

He had also only previously released one full-length album under the name, 2014’s all-conquering Built On Glass.

However, in the years since, Murphy has released numerous albums under his own name, including 2019’s Run Fast Sleep Naked and 2020’s Music For Silence.

2020 also sees Murphy/Faker change labels, having just signed to BMG Australia & New Zealand, after leaving former label Future Classic.

Listen to ‘Low’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>