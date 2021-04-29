Nick Weaver, Of Sydney Band Deep Sea Arcade, Has Died Aged 37

Nick Weaver, of Sydney outfit Deep Sea Arcade, has died aged 37.

In a statement to Double J earlier today, the musician’s family confirmed his tragic passing after a battle with bowel cancer.

Alongside bandmate and friend Nic McKenzie, Weaver co-founded the psychedelic pop-rock outfit Deep Sea Arcade, releasing their acclaimed debut album Outlands in 2021, which featured singles ‘Granite City. and ‘Seen No Right’. Its follow up, Blacklight, arrived in 2018, with singles including ‘Learning to Fly’ and ‘Outlaw’. Deep Sea Arcade has long been a staple in the local Australian music scene and has toured extensively both at home and abroad.

Weaver also released music as part of indie four-piece, The Tambourine Girls.

“He was in the midst of many projects including recording a new album with The Tambourine Girls, a disco record with Salmon Brothers, as well as a solo record, which his bandmates have pledged to finish and release soon.

“His creativity was only just blossoming, and he will be greatly missed.”

