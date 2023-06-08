Nicklaus Design Tallies 10 Winners on GOLF Magazine’s New List of Top 100 Courses in Asia-Pacific Region

Nicklaus Design furthers reputation as Asia’s leading golf course designer; Ranking includes Nicklaus Design courses in China, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nicklaus Design—the world’s acknowledged leader in golf course design — is proud to announce that 10 courses were included in GOLF Magazine’s list of the Top 100 Courses in Asia-Pacific . No other lead designer has as many entries on the list.



GOLF Top 100 Courses in Asia-Pacific

The Nicklaus Design courses on the list are a blend of classic designs built more than 30 years ago as well as newer layouts in burgeoning golf hotbeds like Vietnam. The Nicklaus courses on the Top 100 Courses in Asia-Pacific list are:

Lanhai International (Yangtze Dunes), China

Kinloch, New Zealand

FLC Quy Nhon (Ocean-Nicklaus), Vietnam

Da Nang Golf Club ( Nicklaus Course ), Vietnam

), Lake Malaran (Masters), China

Shanghai Links, China

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, South Korea

Hokkaido Classic, Japan

Nicklaus Club Beijing, China

The Australian, Australia

“We’re honored to be recognized by GOLF Magazine and their discerning raters as the lead designers with the most celebrated courses on the Asian and Australian continents,” said Philip Cotton, Chief Executive Officer of Nicklaus Companies. “The fact that we comprise 10% of this list illustrates the skills of our designers, trained under the tutelage of our founder Jack Nicklaus, and the power of the Nicklaus brand in the region.”

To determine the Top 100 Courses in Asia-Pacific, GOLF empowered a group of 100-plus well-traveled—and well-connected—golfers, each expressing their own sense of design excellence. Each rater was given a list of 259 eligible courses, then asked to place courses they’ve played into categories, starting with “My Top 3,” with point values assigned to each. The higher the total point value, the higher its position in the final ranking.

“The Nicklaus Design brand in Asia and Australia is getting stronger and stronger,” said Paul Stringer, President, Nicklaus Design. “We are incredibly proud of the fact that we have earned the distinction of being the lead designer with the most courses on this list. We are currently forging ahead with even more great golf experiences in that part of the world.”

About Nicklaus Companies

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and deliver quality branded products and services that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus. In 2007, Jack Nicklaus partnered with Howard Milstein to further the growth of the company and expand the branded businesses.

Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, golf and real estate development, and marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands. Nicklaus Design has created more than 430 courses worldwide, with courses open in 45 countries and 40 U.S states.

