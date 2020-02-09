“Nico Bolzico finally ‘reveals’ face of daughter in funny video”

Nico Bolzico claimed that he got the permission from Solenn to “reveal” Thylane’s face.

Nico Bolzico once again uploaded a hilarious clip on his Instagram page. Known for his tricks and pranks, the celebrity-entrepreneur said that he was finally revealing the face of his daughter Thylane.

“The moment you all have been waiting for, after permission from @solenn granted, here is #Thylane!!!!!!! As you can see she really looks like #ElPadre,” he said.

It turned out that it was just one of Nico’s funny antics as he edited the face of Thylane.

The clip received various reactions from his followers, who were pretty entertained by the clip.

“Hahaha OMG @nicobolzico how do you think of these things?!!” Karen Davila wrote.

“Looks like u bro!” Daniel Matsunaga commented.

Nico’s wife Solenn Heussaff gave birth on New Year’s Day.

Nico Bolzico posts first photo with daughter Thylane Katana

Following the birth of his daughter, Nico took to social media to write a heartfelt post about being a father.

“We thought we knew what unconditional love was until you came to our lives!” he posted last January.