“Nico Bolzico offers his parenting advice to new dad Erwan Heussaff”

This is what Nico Bolzico told new dad Erwan Heussaff.

When it comes to parenting, Nico Bolzico told new dad Erwan Heussaff that the latter can rely on him when he needs parenting advice.

On March 6, Erwan revealed the name of his daughter on social media.

“Our beautiful little daughter was born on March 2, 2020. I never knew that my heart could grow so quickly in just one day. I also had no idea that I could fall even more in love with my wife. Anne was so impressive throughout her pregnancy and in labor. I will forever be in her debt. P.S. her name is Dahlia Amélie, in case some reporter decides to break the ‘news’ again,” Erwan wrote.

To which Nico replied, “Welcome Dahlia! It is official! For the record, I didn’t leak anything! If you need any parenting advice, you know where to find me @erwan! #ParentingMyPassion.”

Nico is Erwan’s brother-in-law. He became a father himself last January to his first born with Solenn Heussaff named Thylane Katana.

On March 2, Erwan’s wife Anne Curtis gave birth in Australia to their first baby. The couple got married in November 2017.