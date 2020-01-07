“Nico Bolzico posts first photo with daughter Thylane Katana”

Nico Bolzico writes heartfelt post about his daughter.

Nico Bolzico posted his first photo with his daughter Thylane Katana on Instagram on Monday, January 6.

“We thought we knew what unconditional love was until you came to our lives!” he posted on social media.

He quipped that he would tell Thylane to call him “El Padre.”

“She calls me #ElPadre, imaging when a boy tries to court her and she tells him: “You’ll need to talk to #ElPadre first” … They won’t even try!” he remarked.

Thylane was born on New Year’s Day.