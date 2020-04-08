“Nico Bolzico pranks Solenn Heussaff again, spits water in her face”

Watch as Nico Bolzico pranks Solenn Heussaff once again.

Nico Bolzico pulled off another prank on his wife Solenn Heussaff. In the video uploaded by Nico on his Instagram page, Solenn could be seen imitating what he was doing including drinking water from the tumbler that Nico prepared for them.

Little did Solenn know that Nico would be spitting water in her face by the end of the prank.

“Another successful show of #SosBolzProducciones: ‘Imitating with Bolz”

We already went through this topic in the #BulliedHusbandClub Handbook, but it is always good to have a refreshment, just remember, if you are going to prank your #Wifezilla make sure you can run faster than her or you are not reachable,” Nico posted on his Instagram page.

The video has already amassed more than 300k views as of this writing.

The video is just one of the many times that Nico pranked his wife. Solenn also pranked Nico a couple of times before.