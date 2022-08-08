Nicole Borromeo: Get to Know Binibining Pilipinas International 2022

Glimpse in the Life of Newly Crowned Bb. Pilipinas International, Nicole Borromeo from Cebu

NICOLE BORROMEO – The 21-year-old stunner from Cebu crowned as the new Binibining Pilipinas International last July 31, 2022.

The prestigious beauty pageant, Binibining Pilipinas was held in the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 31. They crowned the newest queens and named Nicole Borromeo of Cebu as Binibining Pilipinas International 2022. To win the title, she defeated 39 other contenders.

From the report of the Metro.style, the newly crowned queen who is from the Queen City of the South participated in the grand coronation catwalk and celebrated her victory alongside the other title holders.

Roberta Tamondong pride of Laguna won as a Binibining Pilipinas Grand International while Gabrielle Basiano from Samar won as Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022. Chelsea Fernandez from Tacloban, Leyte won as Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022, and Herlene Budol also known as “Hipon girl” from Angono won a title as 1st Runner-up together with Stacey Gabriella Daniel 2nd Runner-up. After winning the famous beauty contests, these beauty queens will represent the Philippines in their various competitions.

Photo Credits: Interaksyon

Meanwhile, according to the report, here are the characteristics, hobbies and relationship status of Binibining Pilipinas International 2022, Nicole Borromeo.

She is in her third year of study for Interior Design.

Netizens have noted that she resembles Marian Rivera, Carla Abellana, and Kisses Delavin, a former semifinalist for Binibining Pilipinas 2021.

She previously held the Eat Bulaga! title Miss Millenial Philippines 2019.

Nicole competed in pageants including Miss Millenial Cebu 2019, Sinulog Festival Queen 2019, and Reyna ng Aliwan 2019 before wining the Binibining Pilipinas competition.

Ana Oposa, a marine conservationist and activist, as well as Dianne Versoza, an interior designer, and trailblazer, are two of her role models.

Photo lifted from: Metro.Style

She enjoyed DIY projects, photography, and furniture restoration.

Modeling agencies Mercator and Origin Management, as well as artist management, oversee her modeling career.

She is talented in face painting and drawing.

She belonged to the Philippine Girl scouts.

She said that she recently became a plantita.

Giles Benedicto and her had been together for six years, he alluded to it in an Instagram post.

During the Q&A portion, Nicole was asked by actor Donny Pangilinan to rate her being responsible as a Filipino citizen from one to ten, and the queen stunned the audience with her response.

“As a responsible Filipino citizen, I’d like to give myself a good eight, because I know that there’s always room to improve. There’s so much I don’t know, but there’s so much I’m willing to learn, and I hope to do that with you,” she answered.

Photo lifted from: Cebu Daily News

The Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold of Masbate is set to return to the Miss International 2022 competition in December 2022. Hannah will compete in the 60th edition, while Nicole will join the 61st edition in 2023.

