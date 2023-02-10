Nigerian nabbed over P136,000 ‘shabu’ in Angeles City

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga — Policemen arrested a Nigerian man who allegedly yielded some P136,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) during an anti-illegal drug operation late Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Ninoy Aquino village in nearby Angeles City.
Angeles City police director Colonel Juritz Rara identified in a statement the arrested suspect as Emmanuel Chinedu Ejike, 27, of Camachiles village in this city.
Rara said the Nigerian is a “high-value individual” on the police list of drug personalities.
At past 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Angeles City police, with operatives from the province and region, conducted the buy-bust operation against the suspect.
Lawmen allegedly confiscated from Ejike some 20 grams of suspected shabu and recovered the marked P1,000-bill placed atop the nine pieces of “boodle” (play) P1,000 bills.
Rara said Ejike faces charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
The operation was coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Rara said. INQ
