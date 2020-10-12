Nika exits PAR, but other LPA may develop into tropical depression in next 2 days

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical cyclone may have made its way outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) but Filipinos might have to brace for another one as state meteorologists expect another low-pressure area (LPA) to develop into a tropical depression.

Weather updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) as of Monday afternoon showed that the LPA located 450 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Norte may progress as a new cyclone within the next 48 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pagasa expects temperatures to drop again amid rain showers starting Wednesday, due to the effects of the LPA which by that time may be a tropical depression already. Raising tropical cyclone warning signals may also be possible due to the LPA’s longer time above water.

“Sa Metro Manila ay expected na by Wednesday until Friday apektado tayo ng papalapit na weather system, at maghahatid ‘yan ng mga pag-uulan lalong-lalo na sa Huwebes kung saan expected na magho-hoist tayong tropical cyclone wind signal number one,” weather specialist Joey Figuracion said.

FEATURED STORIES

(In Metro Manila it is expected that by Wednesday until Friday we would be affected by the approaching weather system, which would bring rains especially on Thursday when we expect to hoist tropical cyclone warning signals.)

“Sa Legazpi pagdating ng Wednesday expected nga na apektado na ng magiging bagyo at magkakaroon din ng wind signal ang bahagi ng Bicol area […] Sa Metro Cebu, although sa Southern Luzon inaasahan dadaan ‘yong track ng weather system o bagyo, maghahatid naman ito ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorms by Wednesday,” he added.

(For this coming Wednesday in Legazpi, we are expecting that it would be affected by the incoming storm, and wind signals would also be placed over parts of Bicol. For Metro Cebu, although the weather system is expected to move along Southern Luzon, it would still bring isolated rains and thunderstorms by Wednesday.)

These forecasts came as Tropical Storm Nangka (formerly Nika) moved out of PAR on Monday afternoon. Despite Nangka moving away from the country, it still has an effect on local weather as it intensifies the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is being pulled towards a huge part of Luzon.

Nangka’s effects can be felt in Luzon from Monday night until early Tuesday morning, while the LPA would bring occasional rains over Davao Oriental, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao provinces.

“Asahan pa rin dahil sa epekto ng habagat ay may kalat-kalat na pag-uulan at pagkidlat at pagkulog sa Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Palawan, at Mindoro provinces ngayong gabi,” Figuracion added.

(Due to the effects of the southwest monsoon, residents should expect occasional rains and thunderstorms, even lightning strikes in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Palawan, and Mindoro provinces tonight.)

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday however, most areas in Luzon would get a momentary reprieve from rains as the weather would be generally fair, with temperatures in Metro Manila, Legazpi, and Palawan surging back to the 25 to 32 degree Celsius range, whereas Tuguegarao would be feeling something between 24 to 33 degrees.

The same conditions may be felt in some parts of Visayas and Mindanao, with Iloilo, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro having temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, while Davao would have 25 to 33 degrees. [ac]

Click here for more weather related news.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>