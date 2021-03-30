Nike Sues Over Controversial Lil Nas X ‘Satan’ Sneakers, Rapper Responds With Memes

There’s a whole lot going on in the world of Lil Nas X following the release of his latest music video.

Let’s take it from the top. The rapper just unleashed a provocative clip for his latest track ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, in which the rapper gives satan himself a red hot lap dance.

Naturally, hating satan almost as much as they hate anyone who isn’t straight and white, conservative America responded by clutching its pearls and barking with entitled outrage.

Fuelling the controversy, Nas teamed with Brooklyn art collective MSCHF to produce no less than 666 pairs of a satanic-themed Air Max 97 sneakers, each containing one drop of human blood, in celebration of the biblically sexy music video.

The kicks reportedly fetched more an a grand a pair and flew off the shelves in under a minute flat.

Cue more conservative backlash:

you know you did something right when she talks about it https://t.co/9ujlFhBMdZ — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Elsewhere, Nike were also pissed about the shoes, which as it turns out, they had nothing to do with.

Not too stoked on people thinking they openly endorsed satan worship, the company served MSCHF with a lawsuit.

According to Billboard, Nike complained that:

“The material alterations include at least referring to the shoe as the Satan Shoe, adding red ink and human blood to the midsole, adding red embroidered satanic-themed detailing, adding a bronze pentagram to the laces, and adding a new sock liner. There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product.”

Naturally, Lil Nas X, being savvy in the ways of the internet (and not being the target of the lawsuit himself), responded to both situations, with memes:

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

This included trolling his conservative haters with a fake apology video, which — spoiler alert — only served to draw attention to more provocative junk-thrusting in the direction of satan’s naughty face.

Watch below.

