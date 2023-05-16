NIKI Announces Australian Live Shows as Part of ‘Nicole’ World Tour

Rising pop artist NIKI has announced a tour of Australia’s east coast as part of her Nicole Word Tour in 2023. The singer will land in Brisbane on Monday, 18th September for a show at the Fortitude Music Hall, before playing the Hordern in Sydney and finishing up at the Festival Hall in Melbourne on Saturday, 23rd September.

Alongside the announcement, NIKI – born Nicole Zefanya – has also released the official video for single ‘Backburner’, which you can view below. Additionally, the singer has just released a brand new live album, Live At The Wiltern, which was recorded at the LA venue in 2022.

NIKI: ‘Backburner’

The world tour comes off the band of the release of NIKI’s second album Nicole, which became a commercial hit and garnered fairly positive reviews across the board.

The album’s sound was a swerve from the artist, who started out with delicate R&B on the 2018 EP Zephyr before diving into synth-driven pop on debut album Moonchild in 2020. Nicole strips it way back, opting for a much more earthy palette.

“I remember talking to my friend, [pop singer-songwriter] Maisie Peters, and I was confused about, ‘Who am I in music? What is my sound?’” NIKI told Billboard about diving into her older sounds for Nicole.

“I was talking about all these old songs and she was like, ‘That was you, though. You liked those songs at one point.’ It was this ‘aha’ moment for me. Even though I’m like, ‘I would never write that line now,’ shifting the perspective of, ‘Well, that was authentically where you were when you were 17,’ is very freeing.”

NIKI Australian Tour Dates 2023

Mon Sept 18 – Fortitude Music Hall – Meanjin / Brisbane

Thu Sept 21 – Hordern Music Hall – Eora / Sydney

Sat Sept 23 – Festival Hall – Naarm / Melbourne

You can register for pre-sale tickets now via Live Nation. General tickets will be on sale at 10AM on Thursday, 18th May.

