“Nikki Valdez gives update on hand injury”

Actress Nikki Valdez is recovering well after undergoing surgery on her left hand earlier this month.

Actress Nikki Valdez is recovering well after undergoing surgery on her left hand earlier this month.

The Star Magic artist recently took to social media to give her fans and followers an update about her condition three weeks post-operation.

Sharing a video of her husband Luis Garcia massaging her hand, Nikki said: “I now get to take off my cast and wear a wrist splint which makes me soooo happy!!! With minor movements still of course. Also, my Ortho showed me my x-ray results. Bones are healing well. Another reason to be happy.

“On top of it all, I get to enjoy a good massage from the hubby to soften the scarred tissues. How good is that? Buti nalang graduate ka ng Sports Science @hoyluisito!!! May aalagaan ka pala na na-injure,” she continued. “Seriously, thank you for taking care of me making sure everything will be alright..

It was last December 6 when Nikki revealed that she injured her hand in an accident, as she shared a photo of her in a wheelchair with her left arm in a sling.

“Today, I came home with a grateful heart,” she said in an Instagram post.

<a href="https://push.abs-cbn.com/2020/12/8/fresh-scoops/nikki-valdez-goes-home-with-grateful-heart-after-190232

” target=”_blank”> READ: Nikki Valdez goes home ‘with grateful heart’ after hand surgery

“Much worse could have happened but here I am alive and in one piece (may kamay na bakal lang nga but all good!!). It may take time for a full recovery but I will be diligent in doing everything to feel better,” she added.

Nikki, who did not go into detail as to what happened to her, admitted that she had been feeling down since the accident happened.

“The last thing I want is maging pabigat sa mga taong nakapaligid sa akin kaya ang sama ng loob ko sa nangyari, she said.

Nevertheless, she’s grateful to everyone who has reached out and sent their messages of support and concern.

“Thank you sa inyong lahat na nagparamdam ng malasakit,” she said.