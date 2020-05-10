“’Nililihis niyo kami’: In light of ABS-CBN shutdown, Angelica Panganiban calls for press freedom, mass testing amid COVID-19 pandemic”

Angelica Panganiban also encouraged her followers not to engage in any with trolls who are earning from engaging in arguments online.

As online protests in light of ABS-CBN’s shutdown continue, Angelica Panganiban took to Twitter to lash out at the government for their inaction in certain issues — including press freedom and mass testing in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Asan na mass testing? Mabalik tayo. Nililihis niyo kami,” she wrote in a tweet.

Reiterating her previous statement, she said in another tweet: “Mass testing, press freedom, vaccine, ayuda, PAKIUSAP.”

With trolls earning from getting into arguments with regular netizens, the Banana Sundae star warned her followers not to engage in any way with them on social media.

“Bulag? Mas marami sila satin. Yun ang nakakalungkot. Pero, may magagawa tayo kapag nagsalita tayo. Nagkaisa tayo. Ewan ko. Ano ba alam ko. Bobo kaya ako sa paningin ng karamihan. Di ba bashers? Kaya nga ako iniwan ng jowa? Oooops!! Bawal tayo pumatol sa kanila. Kikita sila,” she stated.

Despite the possibility that trolls might start coming at her for her strong statements, the 33-year-old Kapamilya celebrity said she is no longer afraid of them.

“Hindi ako sigurado. Pero milyon sila. Kaso, nanahimik tayo dahil sa takot. Hindi na ko takot ngayon,” she said.

Angelica started her career in the industry at an early age, with ABS-CBN being her home network since 1992.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN closed down last Tuesday, May 5, following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC)