Nimble & Svar Life Science Announce Collaboration to Discover, Develop and Commercialize Diagnostic Tests based on Nimble’s Novel Biomarker Discovery Engine

MADISON, Wisconsin and MALMÖ, Sweden, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nimble Therapeutics and Svar Life Science today announced a collaboration to discover, develop, and commercialize diagnostic tests based on Nimble’s powerful and broadly applicable biomarker discovery engine and Svar’s strong in vitro diagnostic test development and commercialization expertise.

The collaboration initially will leverage a novel panel of rheumatoid arthritis biomarkers discovered using Nimble’s comprehensive human proteome immunoprofiling.

“We are excited to partner with a leading, well-respected life science company like Svar. Their reputation for high-quality tests and strong global presence makes them an ideal partner for Nimble,” said Jigar Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nimble Therapeutics. “This collaboration combines the strengths of our two organizations to potentially bring new and improved tests to patients with autoimmune disorders.”

Bradley Garcia, Nimble’s VP of Corporate Development notes, “This collaboration is validation of Nimble’s powerful discovery platform and partnering with Svar provides a strong commercial outlet for Nimble’s discovery capabilities.”

Svar Life Science has a strong track record in pioneering new solutions within clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. For over 30 years, Svar has been working across the clinical diagnostic value chain, with a special focus on autoimmunity, IBD and rheumatoid arthritis.

“We are delighted to partner with an innovative and entrepreneurial company like Nimble Therapeutics. Their powerful, cutting edge biomarker discovery platform in combination with our experience and expertise creates a strong foundation and supports our strategy to bring forward novel solutions to improve clinical outcome of patients,” says Jörgen Dahlström, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Svar Life Science.

“This agreement exemplifies how we collaborate with innovative companies to discover, develop and commercialize solutions which support drug development and enable clinical diagnosis,” notes Frida Pauly, Director Business Development at Svar.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nimble will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and will be eligible for downstream milestone payments and royalties on product sales.

About Nimble Therapeutics

Nimble Therapeutics is bringing the power of parallel chemical synthesis to discovery of novel biomarkers and drugs. Nimble’s proprietary technology enables the rapid synthesis, screening and engineering of millions of natural and modified peptides. Nimble has also developed advanced analytics and a variety of biological assays that aid in the empirical screening and optimization of molecules with more favorable properties. The company is developing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies to leverage its technology across many therapeutic areas. For more information please see www.nimbletherapeutics.com

About Svar Life Science

Svar Life Science AB is a Swedish company that works to enable personalized medicine by serving the global life science market with tools for drug development and companion diagnostic solutions. We deliver answers you can trust from discovery to diagnosis – our combination of high-quality products, innovative technologies and comprehensive laboratory services are used by our customers to discover new therapeutics, diagnose patients and treat diseases.

You can be sure of our answers: we’ve been working right across the clinical diagnostic value chain for more than 30 years.

For more information please see www.svarlifescience.com

