Nina Las Vegas, Benson And More Announced For This Weekend’s Iso-Late Livestream

Iso-Late, the late-night older sibling of livestreaming festival Isol-Aid, returns for its fourth time this weekend, boasting a fairly huge lineup for those looking to turn their living room into a dance party this Saturday night.

From 10PM AEST on Saturday, 6th June, you’ll be able to catch renowned master-of-all-trades Nina Las Vegas spinning on the decks. The DJ, producer, NLV label head and more dropped latest single ‘Impossible’ featuring Thai Chi Rosé back in April. Plus, Melbourne producer DJ Benson and tech-house fave Stace Cadet will be going head to head in a battle of the beats.

You’ll also be able to catch fellow Melbourne DJ, producer and event curator Jade Zoe. As usual, The Huxleys and Tanzer will also be appearing during intermissions, all making for one hell of a boogie combo.

You’ll be able to check it all out here on the night via Isol-Aid website.

Iso-Late kicked off last month and has been running every weekend since. Other artists who have appeared thus far have included the likes of Allday, KLP, Kaiit, CLYPSO and more.

[embedded content]

Iso-Late #4

Saturday, 6th June, 10PM AEST

Nina Las Vegas

Benson vs Stace Cadet

Jade Zoe

with intermissions by The Huxleys and Tanzer