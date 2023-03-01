Ninajirachi Announces Second Edition of Dark Crystal, Expands to Melbourne

Last year, as part of the VIVID 2022 program, producer Nina Wilson (aka Ninajirachi) held the inaugural Dark Crystal – a live music event at Sydney’s National Art School with a lineup that included Wilson herself, Donatachi, Hearteyes and more.

Now, Wilson has announced she’s bringing Dark Crystal back for its second year, expanding it to also include a Melbourne stop. This year’s edition will take place at Sydney’s Metro Social on Saturday, 20th May and at Miscellania in Melbourne on Friday, 26th May. This year’s lineup again features Ninajirachi and Donatachi, plus US producer Ravenna Golden, Yash Bansal, Denzel Sterling and more.

Dark Crystal 2.0: Ninajirachi, Donatachi, Ravenna Golden, Yash Bansal and More

“Last year’s party was one of my favourite things I’ve ever done. Dark Crystal is literally just my dream show made real,” Wilson said in a statement announcing the shows. “After it sold out so quickly I knew I’d have to do it again but bigger in 2023, especially since everyone’s feedback from the night was sooooo positive.”

Tickets for this year’s edition of Dark Crystal are on sale now. Find them for Sydney here and Melbourne here.

Since last year’s Dark Crystal, took place Wilson has released her debut mixtape – Second Nature, which arrived in November featuring appearances from Montaigne, frequent collaborator Kota Banks and more.

Last month, she delivered a glitchy, hyperpop remix of Cub Sport‘s recent single ‘Keep Me Safe’, and just yesterday she released a Second Nature remix EP featuring remixes of album cuts from Yash Bansal, PARIS, Motez, horlin and Lamorn.

Dark Crystal 2.0

Saturday, 20th May – Metro Social, Eora/Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, 26th May – Miscellania, Naarm/Melbourne

Tickets: Humanitix

Ninajirachi

Donatachi

Ravenna Golden

Yash Bansal

Susier & Scan Present Trying to Do Better

Denzel Sterling

Lil Ket

E3P

