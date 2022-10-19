Ninajirachi & Montaigne Release New Single ‘One Long Firework In The Sky’

Ninajirachi and Montaigne have joined forces for the new single, ‘One Long Firework In The Sky’. The track is the latest preview of Ninajirachi’s forthcoming mixtape, Second Nature.

Described “glittery pop anthem”, the track sees Ninajirachi utilising organic textures from a compositional point of view, before Montaigne’s vocals help to lift the song to new heights. Speaking of the song, Ninajirachi explains that it was inspired by Flume, who she had admired since the age of 12.

Ninajirachi & Montaigne – ‘One Long Firework In The Sky’

[embedded content]

“Montaigne and I first met at a writing camp in 2018. I was 18 and hadn’t done much co-writing, so I was very nervous,” she explained. “We reconnected in 2020 and had a few sessions, one of them resulting in ‘One Long Firework In The Sky’.

“In our sessions, we spend a lot of time talking about life and our common interests. She’s absurdly talented and such a uniquely interesting artist; it’s an honour to work with her.”

“This song was written after sitting on the floor chatting for about 5 hours and in the last 2, we continued to sit on the floor using just her laptop keyboard, built-in speakers, and iPhone voice memos to record the whole demo,” added Montaigne.

“It was so much fun. It’s very different songwriting to what I’ve done in the past, which is exciting for me to debut. Possibly the only horny song I’ve ever written and loving it.” Ninajirachi’s Second Nature mixtape will be released on 11th November.

