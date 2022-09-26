Nine Inch Nails Reunite with Early Members Live to Perform ‘Pretty Hate Machine’ Cuts, Cover Filter

Two years after they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nine Inch Nails were finally able to celebrate the milestone over the weekend in their hometown of Cleveland, performing a concert on Saturday night (24th September) in which they reunited with several former members towards the end.

Performing in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, ex-NIN members Richard Patrick, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner and Charlie Clouser joined the band to play the final six songs of the set. Those were ‘Eraser’, ‘Wish’, ‘Sin’, ‘Gave Up’, a cover of ‘Hey Man Nice Shot’ by Filter (who Patrick formed after leaving Nine Inch Nails) and a set-closing performance of ‘Head Like a Hole’. Watch footage from those performances below.

[embedded content][embedded content][embedded content]

Though Nine Inch Nails were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2020, the event was scaled down to a TV special due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They planned a celebration in Cleveland for 2021, but that was postponed. Festivities were finally able to take place over the weekend, and kicked off with Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on the Friday before the concert, at Blossom Music Hall, on Saturday.

The NIN Fan Day itinerary included a Q&A with both current and former members – Patrick, Vrenna, Lohner, Clouser included. Patrick’s inclusion in the celebrations is particularly notable. He left the band during The Downward Spiral sessions in 1993 following tension between himself and frontman Trent Reznor, in which Reznor suggested Patrick make extra money by working as a pizza delivery driver. While Vrenna and Lohner were included when NIN were inducted into the Rock Hall, Patrick and Clouser were not.

