‘Ninja cops’ pleaded not guilty to raps over infamous drug bust in 2013

MANILA, Philippines – Eleven policemen tagged as “ninja cops” pleaded not guilty to a string of criminal charges filed against them for their alleged involvement in the questionable 2013 drug bust in Pampanga.

Captain Joven B. De Guzman Jr., Master Sergeants Jules L. Maniago, Donald C. Roque, Ronald B. Santos, Rommel M. Vital, Alcindor M. Tinio and Eligio D. Valeroso, Staff Sergeants Dante M. Dizon, Dindo S.Dizon, Gilbert A. De Vera and Romeo E. Guerrero all pleaded not guilty on the following charges:

– violation of Section 27 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act for misappropriation of dangerous drugs;

– violation of Section 29 of RA 9165 for planting of evidence

– violation of Section 92 of RA 9165 for the delay and bungling in the prosecution of drug cases

– qualified bribery

– violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act

Santos and Guerrero also pleaded not guilty to violation of RA 9165, specifically Section 32 that provides penalties for violation of a Dangerous Drugs Board regulation.

Meanwhile, arraignment for Police Maj. Rodney Baloyo IV is set next Friday, March 13.

Pampanga Regional Trial Court Branch 44 has set the marking of documentary evidence on April 14.

