Nippon Express (Australia) Relocates and Expands Melbourne Facility

TOKYO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (Australia) Pty. Ltd. (hereinafter “NE Australia“), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has relocated and expanded one of its facilities in Melbourne, Victoria, relaunching operations at the new location on Wednesday, July 1.

Situated in southeastern Australia, the State of Victoria has a robust manufacturing and IT/software industrial base, and it drives Australian industry in life science sectors such as pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Major Japanese automobile manufacturers have opted to set up operations in the state capital of Melbourne, which has consequently attracted numerous associated suppliers.

The Melbourne Logistics Centre consolidates two pre-existing warehouse locations into one, giving the new facility about 1.5 times more total warehouse/office space. In addition to being close to the city of Melbourne, the Centre is about 20 minutes from Melbourne International Airport and about 15 minutes from Melbourne Port, making it an excellent location for handling air and ocean cargo transport.

NE Australia’s primary targets in opening this Centre are after-sales automotive parts and electrical device companies, and NE Australia is committed to strengthening its logistics functions, and to provide customers with optimal transport services.

Nippon Express remains committed to enhancing its services as a global logistics company to meet the diversifying logistics needs of its customers.

– Description of business

Air and ocean cargo import/export forwarding, domestic trucking, customs clearance, warehousing, removals

– Profile of facility

Name: Nippon Express (Australia) Pty. Ltd. Melbourne Branch Melbourne Logistics Centre

Address: 20 Oxford Road, Laverton North, Victoria 3026, Australia

Telephone: +61-3-9933-2200

Warehouse area: 18,200 m2

Office area: 800 m2

