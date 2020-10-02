Nippon Express de Mexico Completes Construction of Guanajuato-Apaseo Logistics Center

TOKYO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (hereinafter “NE Mexico“), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has completed construction of its Guanajuato-Apaseo Logistics Center within the Colinas de Apaseo Industrial Park in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, and will begin operations at this Center on Monday, October 5.

Numerous automotive set manufacturers as well as supplier companies have set up operations in the State of Guanajuato, forming together with counterparts in nearby Aguascalientes, Queretaro, San Luis Potosi and other states in the Central Mexican Plateau (Bajio region) a major industrial cluster, and it is expected that customer demand for warehouse storage of automotive-related parts and materials will climb still further.

This new Center was designed in-house from the drawing board based on NE Mexico’s accumulated know-how in automotive-related logistics and then specially constructed to accommodate such logistics, enabling the Center to provide high value-added services coupled to customers’ production plans. Consolidating the existing locations at Queretaro and Salamanca, the Center should also bring about greater operational efficiency.

Highlights of the Guanajuato-Apaseo Logistics Center:

NE Mexico has established the Center to enhance its nationwide logistics services and especially the services it provides to the automotive industry, positioned as a priority industry in the Nippon Express Group’s Medium-term Management Plan.

Profile of new warehouse:

