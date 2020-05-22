Nippon Express (UK) Receives WDA and GDP Certification for Company Warehouse near London Heathrow Airport

TOKYO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (UK) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, “NEUK”), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has been officially granted Wholesale Distribution Authorisation (WDA) and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for its warehouse near London Heathrow Airport, both effective Wednesday, April 15, in recognition of the facility’s compliance with the standards for proper distribution of pharmaceuticals established by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The UK is home to leading global pharmaceutical companies, and numerous small and medium-sized biopharmaceutical firms as well as world-class universities/research institutions, and has consequently become a major development and manufacturing base for pharmaceuticals.

An air-conditioned facility has been recently installed in this NEUK warehouse, offering temperature-controlled storage in three ranges: frozen (-18C), refrigerated (2C-8C), and room-temperature (15C-25C). NEUK will be combining temporary storage operations using this facility with Nippon Express’s temperature-controlled international transport services to meet the logistics needs of customers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Nippon Express will continue enhancing its services to satisfy increasingly sophisticated and diverse needs pertinent to pharmaceuticals, and stepping up its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, positioned as a priority industry in its Management Plan.

Profile of facility

Name: Nippon Express (UK) Ltd. London Branch Temperature Controlled Hub

Address: Heathrow 360, 2 Millington Road, Hayes, Middlesex UB3 4AZ, UK

