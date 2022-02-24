Nippon Paint Malaysia, 1st in the region to offer Total Coating and Construction Solutions (TCCS)

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia’s No. 1 total coating solutions provider, Nippon Paint Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Nippon Paint), officially announced its 100% acquisition of CMI Construction Material Industry Sdn. Bhd. (CMI) and an 85% stake in CMI Marketing Sdn. Bhd. (CMIM).



Mr. Yaw Seng Heng, Group Managing Director of Nippon Paint Malaysia Group (3rd from left), with the key management teams from Nippon Paint Malaysia and CMI.

This acquisition is aligned to Nippon Paint’s global strategy of expanding into adjacent businesses, thus further strengthening Nippon Paint’s positioning as a Total Coating and Construction Solutions (TCCS) provider whilst pushing the boundaries to innovate and offer compatible solutions from bare concrete surfaces to the finishing, through a comprehensive range of innovative solutions from coatings to sealants, adhesives, fillers, waterproofing, flooring and dry-mix.

CMI, established in 1997, is a reputable manufacturer and distributor of cementitious dry-mixed prepacked additives, skim coat, plasters, tile adhesives, waterproofing and technical mortars.

With this strategic move, Nippon Paint has firmly etched its position as the first and only company in the region to offer TCCS. Touted as a gamechanger for the building and construction industry, Nippon Paint now has the competitive edge to extend a total compatible system for coating and construction solutions that can deliver high quality with perfect finishings and protection, from the floor up to the roof and everything in between.

This enhances Nippon Paint’s capabilities in providing an ease of mind one-stop solution to their customers. From bare concrete to the finishing, customers will not need to deal with multiple stakeholders for any surface or finishing issues.

According to Mr Yaw Seng Heng, Group Managing Director of Nippon Paint Malaysia Group, “As the market leader, Nippon Paint has always delivered high quality coating solutions. Now, backed with the technical construction solutions from CMI, industry pain points such as hairline cracks, powdery finish, blistering, peeling paint, moulding, hollowness, falling tiles, water seepage and others, can be effectively addressed.“

“It is certainly a win-win solution that is set to enhance the professionalism and workmanship of the local building and construction and also give homeowners and contractors the assurance and peace of mind of a high quality and beautiful finishing. More importantly, TCCS will translate to time and cost-savings as well as effective manpower utilisation as construction is expedited with improved efficiency,” assured Yaw.

With the local construction industry showing signs of good recovery in the National Recovery Phase (PPN), Nippon Paint believes that its capability to offer TCCS is timely to provide quality finishing and assist contractors to speed up their projects delivery to the satisfaction of developers and houseowners.