Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates VVDN’s Global Innovation Park (Technology Innovation, Engineering and Manufacturing Hub) at Manesar in India; PM Narendra Modi Sent his Best Wishes

GURUGRAM, India, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Hon’ble Union Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated VVDN Technologies new Global Innovation Park (GIP)– engineering and manufacturing facility- in Manesar, Haryana, India, via video conferencing.



VVDN Technologies Global Innovation park Inauguration

“It is an achievement for Government of India’s vision for an ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ when Indian Tech companies like VVDN take on the challenge of Designing and Manufacturing high-tech electronic products and components in India and set their eyes for global success,” said Hon’ble Minister while inaugurating the VVDN’s Global Innovation Park (GIP) Facility via video conference.

Stating VVDN as a success story, Minister highlighted the need for Import substitution, Cost effective, pollution free, Indigenous product manufacturing in India. He added that VVDN’s Global Innovation Park, where under one roof all facilities of International standard designing, testing laboratories and production basis international standards will be done is futuristic and the way forward.

Spread across 10 Acres, VVDN’s Global Innovation Park (GIP) is marked with R&D and Electronic Manufacturing Facility. It is one-of-its-kind of facilities in India which has the capacity to accommodate 1,00,000 people over the next three years. VVDN Technologies was founded in 2007, with an aim to provide excellent engineering and manufacturing services to its customers. Since then company has been working on next generation technology innovation and have set up R&D centers across India as well as best in class manufacturing facilities in Manesar. With the new GIP facility, VVDN will have a multifold increase in its current capacity for electronic product engineering and manufacturing for a wide range of innovative versatile solutions including 5G Equipment, Trackers, Dashcams, Cameras, Wi-Fi Access Points.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated VVDN Team and sent a letter with his best wishes.

VVDN’s CEO Bhupender Saharan said, “The inauguration of GIP is an important milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to help India emerge as a hub of engineering innovation excellence and robust manufacturing. This Global Innovation Park, along with 10 other R&D centers, 4 manufacturing facilities across the country, will help us to continuously innovate on the latest technologies especially in the 5G, Wifi, Cloud, Vision IoT space. Having put down our roots so strongly in India, VVDN now is at a place where we would be able to scale up our deliveries for our domestic and global customers. This aligns with the company’s effort to increase the employment in India and eventually contributing in providing a positive impact on the economy of our country.”

The company’s founding team Bhupender Saharan, Puneet Agarwal, Vivek Bansal and Murali Jayraman expressed gratitude towards Honorable PM, Sri Narender Modi for recognizing VVDN’s efforts and sending his wishes to us. They also thanked Sri Nitin Gadkari for inaugurating the GIP and being present with the VVDN Team during the proud moment.

VVDN Technologies has always been the promoter of Electronics Products ‘Design and Make in India‘. The company also announced that it would hire more than 10,000 employees in the next 12 months as a part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate the pace of technology innovation, design and manufacturing in India initiative for Electronics industry. During the Covid-19 lockdown timeframe, VVDN has successfully hired and on-boarded 500 employees across India.

