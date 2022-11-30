NITV Announces Huge Lineup Of Acts For 10th Anniversary Show

King Stingray, Troy Cassar-Daley, and Christine Anu are just a few of the acts locked in for NITV’s tenth birthday celebration this December. From the Heart of Our Nation, A Celebration will be broadcast on SBS and NITV on Monday, 12th December, featuring live performances filmed at the base of Uluru, inside the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park.

The lineup is stacked, with festival favourites Electric Fields, Miiesha, Casey Donovan, rapper JK-47, Jem Cassar-Daley, Trevor Adamson, and Shane Howard all set to appear. There’ll also be performances from INMA dancers, Anangu dancers, and the Mutijulu Band.

JK-47 – ‘At One (reVision)’

“Being at the launch of NITV ten years ago was very special for me, however being a part of their 10th anniversary out at Uluru again will be amazing,” Troy Cassar-Daley said in a statement. “My late Mum was always watching NITV when I’d visit her down home. We agreed that the channel was a lifeline to our culture, a constant reminder of who we are and how we are all so similar. It’s also an open door to learning for all Australians.”

As part of the event, there’ll be a special broadcast of Indigenous current affairs show Nula on Friday, 9th December from 3pm, featuring interviews with performers, as well as stories from across the Northern Territory.

It’s been a big year for a number of artists on the bill. King Stingray took home the ARIA for Best Breakthrough artist at the awards just last week, following the release of their self-titled album earlier this year. Miiesha dropped the double EP Smoke & Mirrors, which featured singles like ‘Damaged’ and ‘Price I Paid’. She and JK-47 recently teamed up for triple j’s Like A Version, covering Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’.

From the Heart of Our Nation, A Celebration – SBS & NITV

Monday, 12th December @ 7.30pm

King Stingray

Troy Cassar-Daley

Christine Anu

Electric Fields

JK-47

Miiesha

Casey Donovan

Jem Cassar-Daley

Trevor Adamson

Shane Howard

Dyagula

INMA Dancesr

Anangu Dancers

Mutijulu Band

