Nium Celebrates Great Place to Work® Certification™ in India, Malta Singapore, and the United States of America

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, today proudly announced its official Great Place to Work® Certification™ across four countries: India, Malta, Singapore, and the United States of America. The Certification is the result of an extensive accreditation process based on direct feedback from team members, provided as part of an anonymous survey about Nium’s workplace experience.

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what team members report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work® Certification™ is sought after worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and giving the nod to outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work® Certified™.

Speaking on Nium’s international workplace culture recognition, Prajit Nanu, Co-Founder and CEO, at Nium, said, “we are elated to receive Great Place to Work® Certification™ in not only one but four Nium countries. Nium is a high-growth and high-ambition global fintech, and we are creating an environment here where our colleagues can do their best. Working at Nium comes with the pledge to go above and beyond your highest expectations. We admire the bold. We celebrate the builders. We welcome entrepreneurs. To hear this reflected in the anonymous feedback was music to our organization’s ears.”

Nium has over 1000 talented team members and 17 offices across 15 countries worldwide, with over 32 nationalities powering the fintech unicorn. Nium is actively recruiting for 128 roles in countries/regions such as the Netherlands, Brazil, Australia, Malta, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, and the US. These career opportunities widely span the tech sphere including Senior Developer Operations Engineers, Automation Quality Assurance Engineers, and strong Frontend Engineers, who can create exemplary end-to-end customer flows – to name just a few. Earlier this month Nium opened its flagship Indian office in Mumbai at the Nirlon Knowledge Park, and by the end of November will cut the ribbon on another Nium location in Bangalore at the Workshaala HSR Layout.

About Nium

Nium is the global platform for Modern Money Movement. It provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment and card issuance solutions. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses can pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries – 100 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 35 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium’s growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia, and Singapore. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in over 40 countries, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through assessment tools, consultancy services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by The Irish Times and Fortune magazine (US). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize truly outstanding workplace cultures.