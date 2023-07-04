Headquarters will be a hub for business expansion across Asia Pacific , the Middle East , and Africa

Nium affirms long-term commitment to Singapore , announcing new initiatives to drive growth of ‘BizTech’ job category

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nium , the leader in real-time global payments, today celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in Singapore. The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore . The state-of-the-art facility, located strategically at Capital Tower in the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District, has been purpose-built for modern work, featuring collaborative workspaces and employee-centric amenities.



Nium Opens New Headquarters in Singapore

The new headquarters is Nium’s strategic hub for serving clients across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Co-Founder and COO at Nium, Mr. Pratik Gandhi, will continue to be based out of Singapore. The new headquarters will be overseen by Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Anupam Pahuja, who joined Nium recently as its Executive Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. His experience scaling global companies, including PayPal, will help continue Nium’s strong momentum after a year in which it grew net revenue globally by more than 2.5X (from 2021 to 2022).

With this new opening, Nium is reaffirming its commitment to building in Singapore and is introducing initiatives to serve the regional fintech community at large. It will partner with the public and private sector to establish a centre of excellence in Singapore for the hiring, training, mentoring, and developing of ‘BizTech’ talent – a new job category that serves to recognise the growing importance of both technical proficiency and business acumen.

Secondly, Nium is expanding Bolt , its global fintech accelerator. Bolt provides startup founders with access to facilities, funding, mentoring, and technology to establish and grow their business ideas in the fintech space. The program, founded in Singapore, will be extended to San Francisco, California, and will serve Singaporean companies looking to establish a foothold in the United States of America.

Prajit Nanu, Co-Founder and CEO at Nium, said, “When I started Nium, I had big dreams for what it could be – none of which would have been possible without the support of the government, investors, and clients that are part of the thriving fintech community in Singapore. This headquarters will be home to our growing regional team and the door will always remain open for entrepreneurs looking to solve the next set of global challenges with innovation.”

Nium’s selection of Singapore for its headquarters is a resounding testament to the flourishing fintech landscape within the country. With its supportive economic policies, access to top talent, and strategic location, Singapore provides the perfect launchpad for Nium’s innovative solutions.

Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Enterprise Singapore, Mr. Jeffrey Siow, added, “It has been exciting to see Nium, a home-grown fintech company, grow from strength-to-strength in the last decade. The opening of Nium’s new headquarters in Singapore is a testament of their continued commitment to Singapore. We look forward to continue partnering with Nium as they scale up and extend their reach globally.”

The unveiling of the new office follows Nium’s recognition as a Great Place to Work Certified™ employer , re-affirming its status as an exemplary global workplace. This esteemed certification, sought after by organisations worldwide, is uniquely based on the firsthand experiences of team members, providing an accurate reflection of the consistently high-trust environment they enjoy. Nium was also listed on the prestigious Forbes Fintech 50 – a collection of the most innovative companies in financial technology.

The new Nium Co-Headquarters is located at 168 Robinson Road, Capital Tower, #18-03, Singapore 068912.

