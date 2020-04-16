“No barber, no problem! Angel Locsin cuts fiancé Neil Arce’s hair again”

Angel Locsin once again became an instant hairstylist to her fiancé Neil Arce.

Gupitan time part two.

With almost all barbershops temporarily closed due to the enhanced community quarantine implemented in Luzon, Angel Locsin stepped up to shave parts of her fiancé Neil Arce’s head anew.

BUZZ CUTS: Angel Locsin, Bianca Gonzalez, and other celebs give haircuts at home

Last April 14, Angel went live on Facebook to show her fans some ways on how to improvise cutting hair while on quarantine at home.

When a netizen told her that she a talent with cutting hair, Angel jokingly replied: “Thank you naman. Tina-try ko. Baka kasi may soli-an ng singsing pagkatapos eh.”

While the final output wasn’t entirely perfect, Angel and Neil both agreed that it was enough—especially considering the limited resources that they have at home.

Watch the video below:

This isn’t the first time the 34-year-old star became an instant hairstylist to her fiancé.

BUZZ CUTS: Angel Locsin, Bianca Gonzalez, and other celebs give haircuts at home

As of this writing, the video has already garnered more than 9 million views, 325,000 reactions, and 24,000 comments.

Bianca Gonzalez and Nikki Valdez have also cut the hair of their partners.